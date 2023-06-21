Obituary for Appalachian Power Lineman, West Virginia, who Passed Away at 35 Years Old

Appalachian Power Mourns the Loss of 35-Year-Old West Virginia Lineman

Appalachian Power is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of its linemen. The 35-year-old lineman, who worked in West Virginia, died while performing his duties.

The lineman was a dedicated employee who had served the company for several years. He was known for his hard work, commitment, and passion for his job. His loss is a great loss not only for the company but also for his family, friends, and colleagues.

Appalachian Power expresses its utmost sympathy and condolences to the lineman’s family during this difficult time. The company will be working with the family to provide them with the necessary support and assistance they need.

The safety and well-being of its employees are of utmost importance to Appalachian Power. The company is committed to ensuring that all of its employees work in a safe and secure environment. The loss of the lineman is a reminder of the risks that come with working in the power industry.

Appalachian Power would like to extend its gratitude to all of its linemen who work tirelessly to ensure that the power is always on. The company encourages everyone to keep the lineman’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

