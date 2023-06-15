Obituary for Austin Ohmie – Orlando, FL: Remembering the Life of Austin Ohmie, Who Passed Away

Austin Ohmie Obituary, Orlando FL

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Austin Ohmie in Orlando, Florida. Austin was born on January 1st, 1950 and passed away on June 30th, 2021 at the age of 71.

Austin was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his warm smile, kind heart, and generous spirit. He had a passion for music, and loved playing the guitar in his free time.

Austin is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary, and his two children, John and Sarah. He was a devoted husband and father, and his family meant everything to him.

Austin’s legacy will live on through the memories he leaves behind with those who knew him. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who touched the lives of many.

Rest in peace, Austin. You will be forever missed.

