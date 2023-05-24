Obituary for Beau Biden – Details of his Passing and Memorial Services

Beau Biden Obituary – Death Notice and Service Information

Obituary

Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III, the son of President Joe Biden, passed away on May 30, 2015, at the age of 46. He had been battling brain cancer for several years. Beau was known for his public service, serving as the Attorney General of Delaware from 2007 to 2015. He had also served in the U.S. Army and worked as an attorney in private practice.

Beau was born on February 3, 1969, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Joe and Neilia Biden. Tragically, his mother and younger sister, Naomi, were killed in a car accident shortly after his birth. Beau and his brother, Hunter, were injured but survived the accident.

Throughout his life, Beau was known for his kindness, compassion, and dedication to public service. He was married to Hallie Olivere Biden, and they had two children, Natalie and Robert Hunter.

Death Notice

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph R. “Beau” Biden III. He passed away on May 30, 2015, at the age of 46, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. Beau was a loving husband, father, son, and brother, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Biden family would like to express their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. They ask for privacy as they mourn their loss.

Service Information

A public viewing for Beau Biden will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2015, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware. A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held on Friday, June 5, 2015.

In lieu of flowers, the Biden family requests that donations be made to the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children. The foundation was established in memory of Beau and works to protect children from abuse and neglect.

Conclusion

Beau Biden was a dedicated public servant, loving husband and father, and a cherished member of the Biden family. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the people of Delaware. He will be remembered for his integrity, compassion, and commitment to making the world a better place. May he rest in peace.

