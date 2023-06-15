Obituary for Blake Menke: Former Assistant Manager of Beef O’Brady’s Helena, Birmingham AL Passes Away

Blake Menke Birmingham AL Former Assistant Manager of Beef O’Brady’s Passes Away

Blake Menke, a former assistant manager of Beef O’Brady’s Helena, passed away on [insert date]. He was [insert age] years old.

Blake was born in [insert birthplace] on [insert birthdate]. He later moved to Birmingham, Alabama and became a beloved member of the community.

Blake worked as an assistant manager at Beef O’Brady’s Helena, where he was known for his friendly personality and exceptional customer service. He also had a passion for sports and was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In his free time, Blake enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help others.

Blake is survived by [insert family members]. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to [insert charity].

Rest in peace, Blake. You will always be remembered and cherished in our hearts.

Blake Menke Beef O’Brady’s Blake Menke Helena AL Blake Menke obituary Birmingham Blake Menke memorial service Blake Menke family and friends mourn loss