Obituary for Blake Menke, Former Assistant Manager of Beef O’Brady’s in Helena, Birmingham AL

Blake Menke Obituary

Blake Menke, former Assistant Manager of Beef O’Brady’s Helena, passed away in Birmingham, AL. He was loved by many for his kind heart and infectious smile.

Blake dedicated himself to his work at Beef O’Brady’s Helena and was known for his exceptional customer service skills. He always went above and beyond to make sure his customers were satisfied.

Blake will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His memory will forever be cherished by those who knew him well.



