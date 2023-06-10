Obituary for Brian Dee Simonton, Identified by Police as Ogden Man Fatally Shot After Allegedly Firing at Officers

Obituary of Brian Dee Simonton

Brian Dee Simonton, aged 33, of Ogden, was identified by the police as the man shot and killed after allegedly firing at officers. The incident took place in Ogden on Monday evening, August 16, 2021.

According to the police report, Simonton was involved in a domestic dispute and was armed with a handgun when officers arrived at the scene. When officers attempted to negotiate with Simonton and disarm him, he allegedly fired his weapon at them. Officers returned fire, striking and killing Simonton.

Simonton was born on February 2, 1988, in Ogden. He graduated from Ogden High School in 2006. He had a passion for music and was a talented drummer who played in several local bands.

Simonton is survived by his parents, two siblings, and several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

