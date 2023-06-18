Obituary for Calvin Carson, also known as “Cali Cal”, who passed away due to jumping sui*cide at the Holiday Inn in Duluth, MN.

Obituary for Calvin “Cali Cal” Carson

Calvin Carson, also known as “Cali Cal,” passed away at the age of 26 from a tragic death by suicide. On June 12th, 2021, he jumped from the Holiday Inn located in Duluth, Minnesota.

Cali Cal was born on October 5th, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in a loving family and attended local schools in the area. He was known for his infectious smile and his love for music. He was a talented rapper and performed at local venues in the Duluth area.

In his spare time, Cali Cal enjoyed spending time with his friends, exploring nature, and playing basketball. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the Duluth community.

A celebration of Cali Cal’s life will be held on June 20th, 2021, at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

