Obituary for Chad Dockery, Reitz Memorial High School Alumnus

Chad Dockery, Reitz Memorial High School Alumnus, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chad Dockery, a beloved alumnus of Reitz Memorial High School. Dockery passed away on Monday, August 23rd, 2021, at the age of 42.

Dockery was a member of the Reitz Memorial High School class of 1997 and was well-known for his athleticism and leadership on the football field. He went on to play football at the University of Louisville before beginning his professional career.

Dockery’s obituary describes him as a devoted husband, father, and friend who had a passion for helping others. He was an active member of his community and gave back through various charitable organizations.

Dockery’s sudden passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his loved ones and his community.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dockery’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time with us.

