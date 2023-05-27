Obituary for Christopher McCown, Hamilton resident reported missing, discovered deceased.

Christopher McCown Obituary: Missing Hamilton Man Found Dead

Early Life and Career

Christopher McCown was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 12, 1985. He grew up in the city and attended Hamilton High School. After graduation, he attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

After college, McCown began working for a local construction company. He quickly worked his way up the ranks and eventually became a project manager. He was known for his hard work and dedication to his job.

Disappearance

On October 14, 2021, McCown was reported missing by his family. They had not heard from him in several days and were concerned for his safety. The Hamilton Police Department launched an investigation and conducted a search for McCown.

Discovery of Body

On October 21, 2021, McCown’s body was discovered in a wooded area near a local park. The cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Tributes and Remembrances

McCown’s family and friends remember him as a kind and loving person who was always willing to help others. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved spending time hiking and camping.

“Christopher was a wonderful son, brother, and friend,” said McCown’s mother, Mary. “He had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

A memorial service for McCown will be held on October 28, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Hamilton. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their memories of McCown.

Conclusion

The death of Christopher McCown has shocked and saddened the Hamilton community. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

