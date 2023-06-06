Obituary for Francesco Del Balso, Montreal organized crime claims he was killed in broad daylight shooting.







Francesco Del Balso Obituary

Francesco Del Balso Killed in Daylight Shooting, Says Montreal Organized Crime

Francesco Del Balso, a known figure in Montreal’s organized crime scene, was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday. The shooting occurred in the borough of Lachine and is believed to be linked to ongoing gang conflicts in the city.

Del Balso had a lengthy criminal record and had been serving a 11-year sentence for drug trafficking, conspiracy, and gangsterism. He was released on parole in 2019 and was under strict conditions.

The 46-year-old was shot multiple times in his car and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene and are still at large.

Montreal police have launched an investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Del Balso’s death marks the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city’s organized crime underworld.





Montreal organized crime Francesco Del Balso Daylight shooting Obituary Criminal underworld