Obituary for Francesco Del Balso: Remembering the Life of a Montreal Organizer







Francesco Del Balso Obituary

Francesco Del Balso Montreal Orga.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Francesco Del Balso, beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Francesco passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Francesco was a dedicated member of the Montreal community, known for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He was a devoted member of various organizations and charitable causes, including the Montreal Orga.

Francesco will be deeply missed by his wife Maria, his children Antonio and Lucia, his grandchildren, and all who knew him. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made.

A celebration of Francesco’s life will be held on June 12th at St. Anthony’s Church in Montreal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montreal Orga.





Mafia Criminal organization Italian organized crime Rizzuto crime family Montreal Mafia