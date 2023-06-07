Obituary for Francisco Barbas: South High School Teacher and Athletic Coach Passes Away

Francisco Barbas, South HS Teacher and Athletic Coach, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Francisco Barbas, a beloved teacher and coach at South High School. Francisco touched the lives of countless students and athletes during his time at the school, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

Francisco was a dedicated educator who worked tirelessly to help his students succeed. He was known for his kindness, his patience, and his unwavering commitment to his students. His passion for teaching was matched only by his love of sports, and he spent many hours coaching various teams at South High School.

Francisco will be remembered as a kind and generous person who always put the needs of others before his own. He had a way of making everyone feel valued and appreciated, and his positive attitude and infectious smile will be greatly missed.

We extend our deepest condolences to Francisco’s family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he impacted during his time at South High School.

