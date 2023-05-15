Obituary for Gary Monroe, Bennington man previously reported missing, discovered deceased

Remembering Gary Monroe: A Life Well-Lived

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Monroe, a beloved member of our community. Gary was a kind-hearted man who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. He will be deeply missed.

Early Life and Education

Gary was born in Bennington, Vermont on May 5, 1960. He grew up in a loving family and was a bright student. After graduating from high school, Gary attended the University of Vermont where he earned a degree in business.

Career and Achievements

After college, Gary worked in the finance industry for several years before starting his own business. He was a successful entrepreneur and was highly respected in his field. Gary was known for his strong work ethic, his ability to think creatively, and his willingness to help others.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Gary was actively involved in his community. He volunteered at the local food bank, served on the board of a non-profit organization, and was a mentor to young people.

Family Life

Gary met his wife, Karen, while they were both in college. They were married in 1985 and had two children, Sarah and Michael. Gary was a devoted husband and father, and his family meant everything to him. He loved spending time with them, whether it was hiking in the mountains, playing board games, or simply watching a movie together.

Final Days

Tragically, Gary went missing on June 15, 2021. His family and friends searched tirelessly for him, but he was nowhere to be found. After several weeks of searching, his body was discovered on July 5, 2021.

The cause of Gary’s death is still unknown, but his family is grateful to have closure. They are devastated by their loss but are comforted by the outpouring of love and support from their community.

Legacy

Gary’s legacy will live on through his family, friends, and the countless people whose lives he touched. He was a generous and compassionate person who made the world a better place. He will be remembered for his kindness, his integrity, and his unwavering commitment to helping others.

Rest in peace, Gary. You will be deeply missed.

