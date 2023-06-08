Obituary for Geoffrey Balzer, Oregon Resident Who Died in a Collision Close to Coalinga

Geoffrey Balzer Obituary: Oregon Man Killed in Tragic Crash near Coalinga

Geoffrey Balzer, a 32-year-old resident of Oregon, tragically lost his life in a car accident near Coalinga. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, while Geoffrey was traveling southbound on Interstate 5.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Geoffrey’s vehicle veered off the road and collided with a tree. Emergency responders arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, Geoffrey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Geoffrey was born on May 4th, 1989, in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Business Administration. Following his graduation, he pursued a career in finance and worked for several prominent firms in the industry.

Geoffrey was a loving son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile, and he had a passion for travel, music, and sports.

Geoffrey is survived by his parents, Mark and Susan Balzer, and his younger sister, Emily Balzer. His family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of one’s choice in Geoffrey’s honor.

Rest in peace, Geoffrey. You will always be remembered and cherished by those who love you.

