Obituary for Hunter Garrett, Former Zachary High School Student, Passes Away in Murfreesboro, TN

Obituary: Hunter Garrett

Hunter Garrett, a beloved alumnus of Zachary High School, passed away in Murfreesboro, TN. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for his family and friends.

Hunter was born on January 15, 1995, in Zachary, LA. He attended Zachary High School where he excelled in academics and sports. After graduation, Hunter went on to pursue his dreams at Middle Tennessee State University where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Hunter was a passionate individual who loved life and all it had to offer. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf with his friends, and exploring new places. He had a contagious laugh that would light up any room and a heart of gold that touched the lives of everyone he met.

Hunter is survived by his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A celebration of Hunter’s life will be held at Zachary High School on Friday, August 20th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Hunter.

Rest in peace, Hunter. You will always be remembered for the joy and love you brought into our lives.

