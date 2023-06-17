Obituary for Jeanette Putteet – Jeanette Putteet Passes Away in Rock Hill Accident

Obituary for Jeanette Putteet

Jeanette Putteet, aged 44, passed away tragically in a car accident in Rock Hill. She was born on January 2, 1977, in Charlotte, NC, to her parents, John and Mary Putteet.

Jeanette was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. She was a kind, compassionate, and caring person who always put others before herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children, whom she loved more than anything in the world.

Jeanette was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and later attended Winthrop University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Piedmont Medical Center for over ten years and was well-respected by her colleagues and patients alike.

Jeanette will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the community she served. She is survived by her two children, James and Emily Putteet, her parents, John and Mary Putteet, and her two siblings, Michael and Jennifer Putteet.

A memorial service to celebrate Jeanette’s life will be held on Friday, May 28th, at 2 pm at First Baptist Church of Rock Hill. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Red Cross in Jeanette’s memory.

