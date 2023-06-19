Obituary for Jeremiah Arnold: Motorcycle Accident in Denton Claims Man’s Life

Jeremiah Arnold Obituary

Jeremiah Arnold, a beloved member of the Denton community, passed away tragically on July 23, 2021, in a motorcycle accident. Jeremiah was born on August 3, 1985, in Denton, Texas, to his loving parents, John and Mary Arnold.

Jeremiah attended Denton High School, where he excelled in sports and academics. He was an avid motorcyclist and loved nothing more than hitting the open road. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help anyone in need.

Jeremiah is survived by his parents, John and Mary Arnold, his siblings, Sarah and Michael Arnold, and his girlfriend, Amanda Rodriguez. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A memorial service for Jeremiah will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Denton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Denton Animal Shelter in Jeremiah’s honor.

