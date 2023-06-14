Obituary for Jerry Henderson: Jerry Herschel Henderson III Dies at the Age of 70

Jerry Henderson Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry Herschel Henderson III at the age of 70.

Jerry was born on June 15, 1951, in Dallas, Texas. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Jerry went on to have a successful career in the financial industry, working for several prominent firms over the years.

Jerry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Susan, his two children, Emily and John, and his three grandchildren, Charlotte, Jack, and Lily.

Jerry will be remembered for his kind heart, his unwavering integrity, and his infectious sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.

