Obituary for Jesus Contreras Chacon – He Passed Away Following a Shooting Incident at a Party in Benton City

Obituary: Jesus Contreras Chacon

Jesus Contreras Chacon passed away on June 5th, 2021, after being shot at a party in Benton City, Washington. He was 28 years old.

Jesus was born on December 25th, 1992, in Mexico, and later moved to the United States with his family. He was a hardworking man who was loved and respected by his family and friends.

His sudden and tragic death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. He will always be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for his family.

Jesus is survived by his parents, siblings, and many other family members who loved him deeply. His funeral service will be held on June 12th, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Benton City, Washington.

May he rest in peace.

Benton City shooting Jesus Contreras Chacon death Party shooting in Benton City Benton City crime news Benton City shooting victim Jesus Contreras Chacon