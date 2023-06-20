Obituary for Jonathan Pullum, a 20-year-old who lost his life at a Juneteenth celebration in Liberty Station.

Jonathan Pullum Obituary

Jonathan Pullum, a 20-year-old from San Diego, was tragically killed at a Juneteenth event in Liberty Station on June 19th, 2021. Pullum was attending the event with friends and family when shots were fired, and he was struck by a bullet.

Pullum was a kind and caring person who was loved by all who knew him. He had a passion for music and was a talented rapper. He was also a dedicated student, studying business at San Diego State University.

Pullum’s death has left his family and friends devastated. His mother described him as “the light of our lives” and “a true blessing.” She added, “We will miss him more than words can express.”

The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the shooting that took Pullum’s life. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Rest in peace, Jonathan Pullum. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you.

