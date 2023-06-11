Obituary for Jose Rodriguez, a Lombard Motors Employee from New Haven, CT, Who Passed Away in an Accident

Jose Rodriguez of New Haven CT, Lombard Motors Employee, Dies in Tragic Accident

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jose Rodriguez, a beloved member of the New Haven community and dedicated employee of Lombard Motors. On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jose was involved in a fatal accident while on his way to work.

Jose was born and raised in New Haven and was a proud graduate of Hillhouse High School. He started working at Lombard Motors straight out of school and quickly became an invaluable member of the team. His hard work and dedication to his job were evident to all who knew him.

Jose had a passion for cars and loved spending his free time tinkering with engines and going to car shows. He was also known for his kind heart and infectious smile, which could light up any room.

Jose is survived by his parents, siblings, and countless friends and coworkers who will miss him dearly. His passing is a great loss to the community, and we extend our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Jose. You will be forever missed.

Jose Rodriguez accident Lombard Motors employee death Funeral services for Jose Rodriguez Jose Rodriguez obituary in New Haven CT Remembering Jose Rodriguez: condolences and tributes