Obituary for Josiah Phillips: Anna Catherine Meyers and Ashley Nicole Michelle Wyatt Pass Away in Tragic Jefferson County Accident

Obituary: Josiah Phillips

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Josiah Phillips, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Jefferson County. The accident also claimed the lives of Anna Catherine Meyers, Ashley Nicole Michelle Wyatt, and left several others injured.

Josiah was born in Jefferson County and was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was a bright and talented young man who had a passion for music and was known for his infectious smile and kind heart.

Josiah was a graduate of Jefferson High School and was planning to attend college in the fall to pursue a degree in music. He was a talented musician who played the guitar and loved to sing.

Josiah will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His loss is a great tragedy for our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Josiah. You will be forever missed and never forgotten.

Jefferson County accident Anna Catherine Meyers obituary Ashley Nicole Michelle Wyatt obituary Fatal car crash in Jefferson County Condolences for Josiah Phillips’ family and friends.