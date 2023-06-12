Obituary for Justin F Kaplan, a Deceased American Writer and Biographer in Boca Raton, Florida

Justin F. Kaplan, American Writer and Biographer, Dies in Boca Raton, Florida

Justin F. Kaplan, an American writer and biographer, passed away in Boca Raton, Florida on March 2, 2014, at the age of 88.

Kaplan was born on September 5, 1925, in New York City. He attended Harvard University, where he earned a degree in English. Kaplan began his writing career as a journalist and editor for various publications, including The New Yorker, The New York Times Book Review, and Time magazine.

Kaplan is best known for his biographies of American authors, including Mark Twain, Walt Whitman, and Lincoln Steffens. His biography of Twain, titled “Mr. Clemens and Mark Twain,” won the Pulitzer Prize for Biography in 1967.

In addition to his biographical works, Kaplan also wrote several books on American history and culture, including “When the Astors Owned New York: Blue Bloods and Grand Hotels in a Gilded Age” and “The Limits of Dissent: Clement L. Vallandigham and the Civil War.”

Kaplan was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the National Institute of Arts and Letters. He was also a Guggenheim Fellow and a Fulbright Scholar.

Justin F. Kaplan is survived by his wife, Anne Bernays, a novelist and writing instructor, and his three children, James, Emily, and Susanna.

