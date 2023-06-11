Obituary for Justin Kaplan: Tragic Passing of Justin Kaplan due to Suicide

Renowned Biographer and Pulitzer Prize Winner Justin Kaplan Passes Away at 88

Justin Kaplan, the celebrated biographer and Pulitzer Prize winner, passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. His death was ruled a suicide.

Kaplan was born in New York City in 1925 and went on to become one of the most respected literary critics and biographers of his time. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1961 for his biography of Mark Twain, “Mr. Clemens and Mark Twain.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Kaplan also penned biographies on Walt Whitman, Abraham Lincoln, and Henry James, among others. He was known for his meticulous research and engaging writing style.

In addition to his work as a biographer, Kaplan served as the editor of Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations and was a contributor to numerous literary publications.

Kaplan’s death is a great loss to the literary community. He will be remembered for his contributions to the field of biography and for his impact on literature as a whole.

