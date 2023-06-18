Obituary for Kayla Krzanak: SUNY Fredonia Student from Dunkirk, NY Passes Away

Kayla Krzanak Obituary

Kayla Krzanak, a student at the State University of New York Fredonia, passed away in Dunkirk, NY. She was 21 years old.

Kayla was a bright and talented student who was pursuing her dreams of becoming a teacher. She was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity and was involved in numerous volunteer activities on campus and in the community.

Kayla will be remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to helping others. She touched the lives of many people during her time on earth and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held in Kayla’s honor at the State University of New York Fredonia. Details will be announced at a later date.

Rest in peace, Kayla. You will always be remembered and loved.

Kayla Krzanak death announcement Kayla Dunkirk NY obituary SUNY Fredonia student Kayla Krzanak passed away Remembering Kayla Krzanak Funeral arrangements for Kayla Krzanak