Obituary for Kirk Young, Windber Resident Who Died in a Motorcycle Crash

Kirk Young, Windber Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Kirk Young, a beloved member of the Windber community, passed away on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 after a tragic motorcycle accident. He was 43 years old.

Kirk was born on June 26th, 1978 in Windber, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Windber Area High School in 1996 and went on to attend Penn State University, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Kirk was a passionate motorcyclist and loved nothing more than hitting the open road on his Harley-Davidson. He was also an accomplished musician and played guitar in a local band. Kirk was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and willingness to help anyone in need.

Kirk is survived by his parents, John and Mary Young, his sister, Karen, and his girlfriend, Samantha. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 7th at the Windber Community Building. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Windber Hospice.

Kirk Young accident Kirk Young obituary Windber motorcycle accident Kirk Young funeral Tributes to Kirk Young