Obituary for Kya Donovan of Everett, MA

Kya Donovan Everett MA Obituary

Kya Donovan, a resident of Everett MA, passed away on [insert date]. She was [insert age] years old.

Kya was born in [insert birthplace] to [insert parents’ names] on [insert birthdate]. She graduated from [insert school name] in [insert graduation year] and went on to attend [insert college/university name] where she earned her [insert degree].

Kya was a beloved member of the Everett community and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She had a passion for [insert hobbies/interests] and was known for her [insert personality traits].

Kya is survived by her [insert family members], as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private funeral service will be held on [insert date] at [insert location]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [insert charity name and address].

Rest in peace, Kya. You will be forever missed.

Kya Donovan Everett MA Kya Donovan obituary Kya Donovan death Kya Donovan funeral Kya Donovan memorial