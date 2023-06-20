Obituary for Kyle Morris – Kyle Morris discovered deceased in Carseldine

Kyle Morris Found Dead in Carseldine

The community mourns the sudden loss of Kyle Morris, who was found dead in his residence in Carseldine. He was only 28 years old.

Kyle was a beloved son, brother, friend, and colleague. He had a contagious smile and a heart of gold. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Kyle was a graduate of Queensland University of Technology, where he earned a degree in computer science. He was a talented software developer who had a passion for creating innovative solutions to complex problems.

Kyle had a deep love for music, and he was an accomplished guitarist. He enjoyed playing for his friends and family and was always eager to share his talent with others.

The circumstances surrounding Kyle’s death are still under investigation, and the community is in shock and disbelief. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kyle’s family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

