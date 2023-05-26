Obituary for Lance Bi Stevenson – Stevenson High School Student Passes Away by Suicide

Lance Bi Stevenson: A Tragic Loss

Introduction

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lance Bi Stevenson. The Stevenson High School student died by suicide on the evening of May 15th. This tragedy has left the Stevenson community reeling, and our thoughts and condolences go out to Lance’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Life and Legacy

Lance Bi Stevenson was a beloved member of the Stevenson community. He was a bright student, a talented athlete, and a kind friend to many. Lance was known for his infectious smile, his love of music, and his unwavering loyalty to his friends and family.

Lance was a dedicated member of the Stevenson High School basketball team, and his passion for the sport was evident to everyone who knew him. He was a skilled player and a fierce competitor, but he was also known for his sportsmanship and his ability to lift up his teammates.

Off the court, Lance was a talented musician. He loved to play the guitar and sing, and he was often found jamming with his friends and classmates. Lance was also an active member of the school’s music program, participating in the chorus and the school band.

The Struggle with Mental Health

Despite his many talents and accomplishments, Lance struggled with mental health issues. He was diagnosed with depression and anxiety, and he had been receiving treatment for several years. Despite his efforts to manage his mental health, Lance’s struggles eventually became overwhelming.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Lance’s friends and family noticed a change in him. He became withdrawn and isolated, and he seemed to be struggling more than usual. Despite their best efforts to support him, Lance ultimately made the decision to end his life.

Moving Forward

The loss of Lance Bi Stevenson is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support. It is important that we continue to have open and honest conversations about mental health, and that we work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Stevenson community has come together to support one another. Students, teachers, and staff have been offering their condolences and support to Lance’s family, and grief counselors have been made available to students and staff members who need them.

We will always remember Lance Bi Stevenson as a talented and kind-hearted member of our community. His legacy will live on through the memories and the lives of those who knew and loved him.

