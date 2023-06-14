Obituary for Latorra Allen, 23-Year-Old Woman Fatally Injured at a Party in Southeast Dallas

Latorra Allen Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Latorra Allen, a young woman who was tragically killed at a party in Southeast Dallas on Saturday night. She was only 23 years old.

Latorra was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She had a passion for music and loved to sing. She was always eager to help others and had a contagious smile that could light up a room.

Her death is a devastating loss to her family and community. We ask that you keep her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The circumstances surrounding Latorra’s death are still under investigation. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring justice for Latorra and her family.

Rest in peace, Latorra. You will be deeply missed.

Dallas shooting incident Southeast Dallas party shooting Fatal shooting in Dallas Latorra Allen death Young woman killed at party