Obituary for Lewis Diaz – Doral Resident Lewis Diaz Discovered Deceased

Lewis Diaz Found Dead in Doral

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lewis Diaz. He was found deceased in his home in Doral on Wednesday morning. Diaz was 42 years old.

Diaz was born on November 15, 1979, in Miami, Florida. He graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in Business Administration. Diaz was a successful entrepreneur who owned several businesses in the Miami area.

Diaz is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents. He was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family. Diaz was also an active member of his community and was involved in several charitable organizations.

The cause of Diaz’s death is currently unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and asks that their friends and loved ones keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

A celebration of Diaz’s life will be held at a later date. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Diaz family and all who knew and loved him.

