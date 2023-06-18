Obituary for Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer, who passed away during her high school years in Iowa

Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer Passes Away at Iowa High School

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer, a student at an Iowa high school. Lisa was a beloved member of her community and touched the lives of many during her time on earth.

On the day of her passing, Lisa was surrounded by her family, friends, and teachers who had grown to love her during her time at school. Her passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

Lisa was a bright and talented student who had a passion for learning. She was always eager to help others and was involved in various extracurricular activities, including sports and music. Her kindness, generosity, and positive spirit will always be remembered by those who knew her.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lisa’s family and friends during this difficult time. She will always be remembered and cherished for the impact she made on the lives of others. Rest in peace, Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer.

