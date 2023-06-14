Obituary for Luis Luna, Teenager Shot and Killed during Screening of ‘Transformers’ in Washington

Luis Luna, Teenager Killed During ‘Transformers’ Movie Showing in Washington

Luis Luna, a 19-year-old teenager, was tragically killed during a showing of the movie ‘Transformers’ at a cinema in Washington. The shooting occurred on July 5, 2021, and left two others injured.

Luna was a student at a local community college and was described as a kind and ambitious young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many in his community.

The incident has left many in shock and mourning. Luna’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

The police are still investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to come forward. The community is coming together to support each other during this difficult time and to honor the memory of Luis Luna.

