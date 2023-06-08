Obituary for Markii Robinson, 17-year-old victim of Kalamazoo drive-by shooting

Markii Robinson, 17-year-old Killed in Kalamazoo Drive-by Shooting

Markii Robinson, a 17-year-old high school student, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday night. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Rose Street and Hotop Avenue.

According to witnesses, Robinson was walking home from a friend’s house when a vehicle drove by and opened fire. Robinson was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robinson was a popular student at Kalamazoo Central High School and was well-liked by his classmates and teachers. He was known for his outgoing personality and love of basketball.

The Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made at this time.

Robinson’s family and friends are devastated by his untimely death and are asking for privacy as they grieve. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

