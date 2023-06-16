Obituary for Max Roberts, a Missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Draper, Utah

Max Roberts Obituary

Max Roberts, a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away in Draper, Utah. He was well-known for his dedication and service to the church and the community.

Max was born on March 4, 1998, in Salt Lake City, Utah. From a young age, he showed a great interest in serving others. He served as a volunteer at his local church and participated in various community service programs throughout his teenage years.

In 2017, Max decided to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to serve in the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission. During his mission, Max touched the lives of many people, and his dedication to spreading the gospel was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Sadly, Max passed away on May 12, 2021, at the age of 23. His passing was a shock to his family, friends, and the entire community. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering faith in God.

Max is survived by his parents, two younger sisters, and a large extended family. His funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Draper, Utah, on May 20, 2021.

Max’s legacy of service and love will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

