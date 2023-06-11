Obituary for Michael Thomas Sides, victim of fatal Main Line stabbing

Michael Thomas Sides Dies in Fatal Main Line Stabbing

Michael Thomas Sides, aged 32, was tragically killed in a stabbing incident on Main Line on Friday evening. The incident occurred in the late hours of the night, and Sides was pronounced dead at the scene.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Sides was a beloved member of his community. He was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and worked as an accountant at a local firm. In his free time, he enjoyed playing basketball and volunteering at the local youth center.

According to law enforcement officials, Sides was attacked by an unknown assailant while walking home from a friend’s house. The attacker fled the scene before being apprehended by police.

Sides is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a host of other family members and friends who are mourning his loss. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not released any further statements.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement. Michael Thomas Sides will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

