Obituary for Nadia Flewellen – Tragically passes away in a fatal accident in Gary, Hebron

Nadia Flewellen Dies in Tragic Accident in Gary, Hebron

Nadia Flewellen, age 32, passed away on August 10th, 2021 in a tragic accident in Gary, Hebron. Nadia was born on June 5th, 1989 in Chicago, Illinois to her parents, John and Sarah Flewellen.

Nadia was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Communications and was passionate about her career in public relations. Nadia was known for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her love of adventure.

Nadia is survived by her parents, John and Sarah, and her two siblings, Michael and Emily. Her family and friends will greatly miss her presence in their lives.

A memorial service will be held on August 17th at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Gary, Hebron. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nadia’s honor to the American Red Cross.

