Obituary for Paris Procopis: Journalist and Employee of InfusionPoint Media Group Passes Away

Paris Procopis Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paris Procopis, a journalist and valued member of InfusionPoint Media Group. Paris passed away on June 12th at the age of 37.

Paris was born in Athens, Greece, and later moved to Paris to pursue a career in journalism. She joined InfusionPoint Media Group in 2015 and quickly became an integral part of the team. Her passion for storytelling and dedication to her work were evident in everything she did.

Paris had a talent for uncovering unique and thought-provoking stories. Her writing was insightful and always highlighted the human element of any situation. She had a way of connecting with people that made her a trusted source for many of her colleagues and readers.

Beyond her work, Paris was a kind and generous friend. She had a contagious smile and a warm heart that touched everyone she met. Her loss is deeply felt by all who knew her.

Paris leaves behind her parents, a brother, and a sister. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Paris. Your legacy will live on through your work and the lives you touched.

Paris Procopis death InfusionPoint Media Group employee death Paris journalist obituary Tribute to Paris Procopis Remembering Paris Procopis