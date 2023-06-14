Paris Procopis, Journalist and InfusionPoint Media Group Employee, Passes Away

Paris Procopis, a well-respected journalist and employee of InfusionPoint Media Group, has passed away. Procopis was known for her dedication to journalism and her passion for uncovering the truth.

Procopis began her career as a reporter for a local newspaper before moving on to work for InfusionPoint Media Group. During her time at the company, Procopis made significant contributions to the field of journalism, using her skills to shed light on important stories and issues.

Procopis will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to the truth and her tireless work ethic. She leaves behind a legacy of excellence in journalism that will continue to inspire future generations.

The entire InfusionPoint Media Group family extends our deepest condolences to Paris Procopis’ loved ones during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed.

