Obituary for Ricky Burt – Veteran’s Parkway Accident Claims His Life

Obituary for Ricky Burt

Ricky Burt, age 34, passed away tragically in a car accident on Veteran’s Parkway. The accident occurred on Saturday evening and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ricky was born in Springfield, Illinois on March 10, 1987. He graduated from Springfield High School in 2005 and went on to attend Illinois State University, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Ricky was a devoted husband and father to his two children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing sports, and listening to music. He was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved attending games with his friends.

Ricky had a successful career in finance and was highly respected in his field. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and clients.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children, Michael and Emily. He is also survived by his parents, Robert and Linda Burt, and his sister, Rachel.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not yet announced any funeral arrangements. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this heartbreaking time.

