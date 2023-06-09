Obituary for Roberta Tokeinna, a Woman Discovered Deceased at Nome’s Seawall

Roberta Tokeinna Obituary

Roberta Tokeinna, aged 45, was found deceased at Nome’s Seawall on the morning of August 10th, 2021. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Roberta was born in Nome, Alaska on January 12th, 1976 to parents John and Mary Tokeinna. She grew up in Nome and attended Nome-Beltz High School, where she was an active member of the basketball team. After graduating in 1994, she went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Roberta was a beloved member of the Nome community and was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She worked as a manager at a local grocery store for over 10 years and was involved in various community organizations, including the Nome Chamber of Commerce and the Nome Rotary Club.

Roberta is survived by her parents, John and Mary Tokeinna, her sister, Elizabeth Tokeinna, and her two daughters, Emily and Hannah. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held in Roberta’s honor at the Nome Community Center on August 20th, 2021 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nome Volunteer Fire Department.

Nome Seawall Tragedy Investigation into Roberta Tokeinna’s Death Alaska Native Woman Found Dead Community Mourns Roberta Tokeinna Nome Seawall Safety Measures