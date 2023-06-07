Obituary for Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith, Victims of Huguenot High School Shooting

Tragic Shooting at Huguenot High School Claims the Lives of Renzo Smith and Shawn Jackson

It is with great sadness that we report the untimely passing of Renzo Smith and Shawn Jackson, who were both tragically killed in a shooting incident at Huguenot High School.

The two young men were students at the school and were beloved by their peers and teachers alike. Renzo was a talented musician who played several instruments and was known for his infectious smile and positive attitude. Shawn was a gifted athlete who excelled in basketball and football and was admired for his dedication and hard work.

The shooting occurred on the school grounds and has left the Huguenot community in shock and mourning. The authorities are investigating the incident and have yet to release any details about the shooter or the motive.

Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Renzo and Shawn during this difficult time. They will be deeply missed by all who knew them, and their legacies will live on in the memories of those whose lives they touched.

Huguenot High School shooting Renzo Smith Shawn Jackson Obituary Gun violence