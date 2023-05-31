Obituary for Stephen Bassler and his Brother who Died in a Murder-Suicide in Columbia, MD

Stephen Bassler Obituary: Remembering A Life Cut Short

Early Life and Career

Stephen Bassler was born on May 3, 1979, in Columbia, MD. He was the son of William and Karen Bassler and grew up in a close-knit family with his three brothers. After graduating from high school, Bassler attended the University of Maryland, where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering.

After graduation, Bassler went to work for a local engineering firm, where he quickly distinguished himself as a talented and hardworking engineer. He was known for his attention to detail and his ability to solve complex problems in innovative ways.

Family Life

Bassler was married to his high school sweetheart, Sarah, and together they had two children. He was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family. He was known for his quick wit and his infectious smile, and he had a knack for making people feel at ease.

Tragic End

On the morning of May 5, 2021, tragedy struck when Bassler’s younger brother, Jonathan, shot and killed him before turning the gun on himself. The incident occurred in the Bassler family home in Columbia, MD, and shocked the community.

According to family members, Jonathan had been struggling with mental health issues for some time, and his behavior had become increasingly erratic in the days leading up to the shooting. Stephen had been attempting to help his brother get the help he needed, but tragically, his efforts were not enough to prevent the tragedy.

Legacy

Stephen Bassler will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and brother who was dedicated to his family and his career. His colleagues remember him as a brilliant engineer who was always willing to lend a helping hand. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Conclusion

The loss of Stephen Bassler is a tragedy that is felt not only by his family and friends but by the community as a whole. His death is a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for better resources for those who are struggling. As we mourn his passing, let us also honor his memory by working to create a world in which tragedies like this never happen again.

Stephen Bassler murder suicide Columbia MD murder suicide Bassler brothers death Stephen Bassler obituary Maryland Columbia MD community mourns Bassler brothers