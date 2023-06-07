Obituary for Steve Groff, Owner of Wyndridge Farm York, PA: Death by Suicide

Steve Groff, Owner of Wyndridge Farm in York, PA, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Groff, the owner of Wyndridge Farm in York, PA. Steve died by suicide on September 8th, 2021.

Steve was a beloved member of the York community and was known for his passion for farming and creating high-quality craft beverages. He founded Wyndridge Farm in 2013 and quickly turned it into a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.

Steve was a skilled farmer and innovator, always looking for new ways to improve his operation. He was also a dedicated family man and a friend to many.

The loss of Steve is deeply felt by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

