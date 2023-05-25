Obituary for Tatiana Haywood and Nasir Scott following Fayetteville murder-suicide

Tatiana Haywood Obituary

Tatiana Haywood, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on January 10, 2021, at the age of 62. She was born on August 12, 1958, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to parents James and Mary Haywood.

Early Life and Education

Tatiana grew up in Fayetteville and attended Fayetteville High School. She later went on to attend North Carolina State University, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

Professional Life

Tatiana had a passion for teaching and spent over 30 years as an elementary school teacher in the Fayetteville area. She was known for her dedication to her students and her ability to make learning fun.

Personal Life

Tatiana was a devoted mother to her son, Nasir Scott, and her daughter, Aaliyah Scott. She was also a loving grandmother to her two grandchildren, Jayden and Ava.

Tragic End

On January 9, 2021, Tatiana’s son, Nasir Scott, was involved in a murder-suicide in Fayetteville. Nasir shot and killed his girlfriend, Jada McLean, before taking his own life. Police are still investigating the motives behind the tragedy.

Tatiana’s family and friends are devastated by her loss and are struggling to come to terms with the events that led to her son’s actions. They remember Tatiana as a kind, caring, and compassionate person who always put others before herself.

Legacy

Tatiana’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched as a teacher and through the love and memories shared by her family and friends. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

A memorial service for Tatiana Haywood will be held on January 18, 2021, at the Fayetteville Baptist Church. Donations can be made in her memory to the Fayetteville Public Schools Foundation.

