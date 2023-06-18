Obituary for Terrance Dismuke: Man Fatally Shot Outside Banquet Hall in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey

Terrance Dismuke Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terrance Dismuke of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Terrance was tragically killed in a shooting outside a banquet hall in Egg Harbor City.

Terrance was a beloved member of the Atlantic City community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a devoted father, son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

We send our deepest condolences to Terrance’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

