Obituary for Travis Hartle, a 45-year-old man from Winston-Salem, NC who passed away on June 7th.

Obituary: Travis Hartle, 45, of Winston-Salem, NC

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Travis Hartle on June 7. He was 45 years old.

Travis was a beloved member of the Winston-Salem community, known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The cause of Travis’ untimely death has not been disclosed at this time.

We offer our deepest condolences to Travis’ family and friends during this difficult time.

