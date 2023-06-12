Obituary for Tykerstien Lusk, Victim of Fatal Shooting Outside Hammond Event Venue

Tykerstien Lusk Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tykerstien Lusk, who was tragically shot and killed outside an event venue in Hammond.

Tykerstien was a beloved son, brother, and friend, known for his kind heart and outgoing personality. He was always the life of the party and had a contagious smile that could light up any room.

His untimely death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. We will always cherish the memories we shared with Tykerstien, and he will be deeply missed.

We urge anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and help bring justice for Tykerstien and his family.

Rest in peace, Tykerstien. You will never be forgotten.

