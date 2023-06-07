Obituary for William Hines – Fatal Shooting Results in Car Crash into South Louisville Pool

William Hines Dies After Car Crash and Gunshot Wound

William Hines, 32, was fatally shot and crashed his car into a pool in south Louisville on Wednesday night. According to police reports, Hines was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Southern Parkway. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and then seeing Hines’ vehicle crash into the pool at a nearby residence. Emergency responders attempted to perform CPR on Hines, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made at this time.

Hines’ family and friends are mourning his loss and remembering him as a kind and loving person. He is survived by his parents, siblings, and several nieces and nephews.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and is asking for any donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in Hines’ memory.

