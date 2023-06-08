Obituary for Willow Glen student, Justin Estira, who passed away in a San Jose accident

Justin Estira, Willow Glen High School Student, Passes Away in San Jose Accident

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Justin Estira, a beloved student of Willow Glen High School, who died in a tragic accident in San Jose on Friday afternoon.

Justin was a 16-year-old sophomore who was well-liked by his peers and teachers alike. He was known for his infectious smile and positive attitude, as well as his love for sports and music.

The exact details of the accident are still under investigation, but it is known that Justin was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street near his home. Despite the efforts of first responders, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The news of Justin’s passing has left the Willow Glen community heartbroken. Many students and faculty members have shared their condolences and memories of Justin on social media, expressing their shock and grief at the sudden loss.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Justin’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

